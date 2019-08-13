As Harris (HRS) Share Value Were Volatile, Gabelli Funds Cut Position; Oppenheimer & Close Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Share Value Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corporation (HRS) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 130,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 159,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Harris Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult; 29/03/2018 – MIG REAL ESTATE BUYS TRAILS AT HARRIS APARTMENTS IN MESA, AZ; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 26/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co reported 35,749 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability reported 30,950 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 2.19% or 681,015 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Vision Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 415,980 were reported by Cardinal Cap Mngmt Inc. Hwg Holdg Lp owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadinha Communication Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirador Capital Prtn Lp invested in 11,778 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Of Vermont reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Hawaiian Bancshares, a Hawaii-based fund reported 126,100 shares. Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 18,544 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 324,721 shares stake. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Architects Lc reported 6,124 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey accumulated 333,320 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Harris Corp., L3 set closing date for merger – Orlando Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Incorporated reported 8,355 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,342 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 62,814 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.11% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 31,820 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Serv has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Btim Corp accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reliant Invest Ltd owns 3.81% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 30,474 shares. M Holdings Secs holds 0.1% or 2,668 shares in its portfolio. 2,750 were accumulated by Cibc Financial Bank Usa. Alps Advsr stated it has 3,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.3% or 8,065 shares.