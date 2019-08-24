As Harris Del (HRS) Valuation Were Volatile, Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased by $388,755 Its Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Trimmed Its Stake

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 222.76% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Feinstein, Harris Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Cut WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Amendments on Training, Emergency Alerts and Oversight Adopted in Bipartisan DHS Reauthorization Bill; 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,802 shares to 96,202 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,783 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

