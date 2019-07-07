As Harris Del (HRS) Stock Rose, Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Trimmed Stake; Lsv Asset Management Cut Nelnet (NNI) Position by $14.62 Million; Share Price Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 265,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, down from 940,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Nelnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 44,018 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2016-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 360.41% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Dwayne Harris becomes Giants’ salary-cap casualty; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Judiciary Hearing, Harris Highlights Importance of FOIA and Open Government Data; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Elbit Systems To Buy Harris Night Vision For $350M – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Surging Tech Stock Could Squeeze Shorts – Schaeffers Research” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 21,684 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 129 shares. 1,305 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.42M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 447,954 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 37,684 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 893 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 198,621 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 59 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 80,872 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 6,200 shares. Ftb Advsr has 1,845 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 176,100 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $117.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $53,585 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.01% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 149,521 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Management Ltd Liability has 22,521 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 139,356 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Com holds 24,938 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,177 shares stake. Magnetar Finance Lc stated it has 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Northern Tru owns 391,384 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 2,600 shares. Cna Financial stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 22,080 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3,968 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings.