As Harris Del (HRS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Integre Asset Management Decreased Position; Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Stake by $1.27 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 52,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 491,877 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.50; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Harris Co. Mud 383’s, Tx Goult

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Dip As Carriers Grapple With Flooding Impacts – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 4,618 shares to 41,922 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% or 61,666 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs invested in 36,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated holds 0.08% or 531,494 shares. Moreover, Finance Corp has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 184 shares. 79 are held by Whittier Trust. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 6,656 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 43,753 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 35,548 shares. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 6,393 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.72% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Duncker Streett And stated it has 951 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation holds 1,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

