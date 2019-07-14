As Harris Del (HRS) Share Value Rose, Aviva Plc Trimmed Position; Webster Bank Has Increased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $756,346

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 38,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,853 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 83,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Harris Corporation’s Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Dwayne Harris becomes Giants’ salary-cap casualty; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Hirono: Hirono, Gillibrand, Harris Introduce Bill to Insulate Immigration Judges from Political Interference; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 943,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 2,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Agricole S A has 51,822 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ithaka Grp Ltd Co reported 265,997 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 3.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 88,452 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,306 shares. Telemus Lc holds 0.09% or 7,572 shares in its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares to 32,749 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,909 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 sales for $29.68 million activity. 456 shares valued at $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. 6,331 shares valued at $941,979 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 6,227 shares to 338,649 shares, valued at $56.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies Stockholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Harris, L3 complete merger deal – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Elbit Systems To Buy Harris Night Vision For $350M – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Fort Point Ptnrs reported 1,666 shares stake. Fire Gp reported 256 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. James Investment stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.23% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 190,516 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 3,105 are held by Conning Incorporated. State Street Corporation invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 2,049 are owned by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 26,782 were reported by Wheatland. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 752 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd holds 0.58% or 18,069 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.