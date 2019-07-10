As Harris Del (HRS) Share Price Rose, Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $388,755; Covalent Partners Lowered Position in Lennar (LEN) as Stock Value Rose

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.15M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 293.19% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Raise Concerns Over HUD Sec Carson’s Proposal to Raise Rent for Low-Income Households; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Cornyn: Cornyn, Manchin, Tillis, Harris Introduce Bill to Improve GEAR UP College Success Program; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Collins Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Vote Against McAleenan as CBP Commissioner; 22/05/2018 – Sports-Betting Decision-Makers to Convene at Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Becky Harris Heads Special Sports-Betting Session

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.09% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lc accumulated 116,866 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Citizens Comml Bank owns 4,740 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 125,853 shares. Calamos Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 237,732 shares. Hilltop Holdg stated it has 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company has 8,081 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,346 shares. M Holdg Inc reported 0.1% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 30,474 are held by Reliant Management Limited Co. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc invested in 530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt owns 1,428 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 5,950 shares. Century Cos owns 0.16% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 958,121 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,972 shares to 94,212 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.