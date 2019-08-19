As Harris Del (HRS) Market Value Were Volatile, Richard C Young & Company Lowered by $388,755 Its Stake; Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Price Declined While Presima Increased by $23.08 Million Its Stake

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 276,161 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 22/03/2018 – HARRIS GETS $161M F/A-18 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM CONTRACT; 30/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Call on Homeland Security Committee to Hold Hearing on 2020 Census; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 30/03/2018 – MACRON CONFIDENCE RATING STABLE AT 49% IN HARRIS POLL; 13/04/2018 – A Word With: For Neil Patrick Harris, It Takes an Adult to Make a Kids’ Show; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: New Credit Score Rule Could Cause Concern For Fair Isaac Investors – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,380 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fil Ltd owns 600,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amer Inc holds 40,144 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 516 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 44 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc reported 14,336 shares. 57,707 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Eii Mgmt reported 35,374 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 31,900 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 10,130 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Il has 0.97% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs reported 34,607 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa owns 2,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. White Pine Investment reported 2.25% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Sageworth Tru owns 200 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Exchange Capital Mngmt owns 1,279 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Motco reported 2,850 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Principal holds 178,239 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.11% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 277,149 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.