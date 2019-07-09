As Harris Del (HRS) Market Value Rose, Ing Groep Nv Boosted Position by $617,874; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 1.27M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1′ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 3,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 295.72% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agent Anthony Harris; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 30/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Call on Homeland Security Committee to Hold Hearing on 2020 Census; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Cut WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on EPA Decision to Weaken Clean Car Standards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 39,775 shares. First Eagle Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 6 are held by Whittier. Capstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 949,175 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. 14,860 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 41,432 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Riverhead Capital Limited Co holds 0.24% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 45,390 shares. Moody Bankshares Division accumulated 251 shares. 3,409 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 13.90 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 6 Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 200 shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 64,569 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $167.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate accumulated 0.05% or 337,676 shares. Nomura has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 9,745 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,346 shares. 71 are held by Mufg Americas Corp. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 31,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,000 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% or 111,655 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation reported 2,317 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 317,187 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability Com reported 116,866 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 64,242 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tokio Marine Asset Management invested in 4,793 shares or 0.14% of the stock. White Pine Inv Com invested 2.25% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 21,875 shares to 20,181 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 102,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,480 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).