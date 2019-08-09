As Harris Del (HRS) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Bokf Has Trimmed Holding by $313,071; Rampart Investment Management Company Holds Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 14,384 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, up from 9,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Bokf decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 25,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 246.86% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Feinstein, Harris Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns; 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 22/03/2018 – Buzzfeed Canada: Sources: Kamala Harris Expected To Endorse Ben Jealous In The Race For Maryland Governor; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Harris Co. Mud 383’s, Tx Goult; 06/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Worcester County; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wyoming County Selects Harris for P25 Phase 2 Network; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 16/03/2018 – DeAndre Harris, Beaten by White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Is Found Not Guilty of Assault; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

