As Harris Corp. (HRS) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Boosted Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 686,869 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 178.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,511 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,911 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Warren, Booker, Colleagues Question ICE on Policy Allowing Increased Detention of Pregnant Women; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: NO TIME-TABLE FOR MAKING C-CORP DECISION; 30/04/2018 – HALF OF HARRIS INTERACTIVE POLL RESPONDENTS TRUST MACRON: AFP; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Vikings Tender Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares to 50,210 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 14.58M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Peoples Finance Service invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp has 31,000 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 500,076 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 34,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Girard Prtnrs reported 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 3.81% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.01% or 650 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,000 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

