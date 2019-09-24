As Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Stock Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Raised Stake; Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 418,702 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 445,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 105,799 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 354,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 4.20M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd New Study Increases Net Present Value at Wafi-Golpu; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold: Agreement Is Still Subject to Ratification by the High Court; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – PRODUCTION AT HARMONY’S SA OPERATIONS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31 EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRODUCTION OF COMPARATIVE QUARTER LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – GOLD MINING COMPANIES SETTLE SILICOSIS LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 18/03/2018 Australia’s Newcrest Mining cuts cost estimates for Wafi-Golpu JV; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil (EWZ) by 75,800 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $75.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 88,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP).

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 735,595 shares to 8.40 million shares, valued at $167.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,525 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

