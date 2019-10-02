As Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Market Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Boosted by $708,460 Its Stake; Tt International Raised Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined

Tt International increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 219,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, up from 190,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 3.21 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 354,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 2.69M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 21/03/2018 – International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on March 22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fatality At Joel; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – TWO EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED IN A SEISMIC RELATED FALL OF GROUND INCIDENT AT ITS JOEL MINE NEAR WELKOM IN FREE STATE; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD REPORTS FATALITY AT JOEL; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – INVESTIGATION INTO ACCIDENT IS UNDERWAY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd New Study Increases Net Present Value at Wafi-Golpu; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,089 shares to 95,139 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,146 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Georgia Verizon employees indicted for identity theft, fraud – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 5G On The Horizon Of Flattish Capital Intensity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Zoom Earnings-Beat Takes Backseat to Valuation Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

