As Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $952,070; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.16. About 707,309 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 5.84 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 45,165 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.57 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,885 shares to 277,298 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $15.82 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

