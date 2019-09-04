As Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $1.86 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.12 million market cap company. The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. It is down 58.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 14,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 25,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 529,146 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tilray, Splunk, and Retrophin Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things Splunk Management Wants You to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 50,629 shares to 51,782 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 19,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 25,356 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 3,585 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Asset Management stated it has 22,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 2,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 172,790 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 115,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,009 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Covington has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Daiwa Secs Group has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 329,654 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 961,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 237,375 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 22,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 258,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 51,014 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11,800 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc owns 209,575 shares. Moreover, Polar Asset Management Prtnrs has 0.31% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Intel has invested 0.08% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 376,980 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 15.90 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 6.29M shares. Pdt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 290,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Harmonic (HLIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Multichannel.com and their article: “Harmonic Brings Real-World OTT and Broadcast Success to IBC2019 – Multichannel News” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic -9.6% as video headwinds hit revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.12M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.