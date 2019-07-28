As Harmonic (HLIT) Market Value Rose, Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million; Jbf Capital Upped Its Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Position by $2.38 Million as Shares Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 696,264 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

