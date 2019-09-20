As Harley (HOG) Shares Declined, Dodge & Cox Lifted Its Stake; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 57,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 68,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 887,399 shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 88,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 9.90 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.65 million, up from 9.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 1.69 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 753,000 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 55,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,364 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 256,028 shares. Oxbow Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 12,885 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 14,475 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 12,705 shares stake. Ftb invested in 0% or 286 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 31,112 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. First Personal reported 7 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 64,651 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 13,029 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Ltd accumulated 752 shares. Hm Payson & Company has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 1,215 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 699,013 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $304.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 65.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ardagh Group S A.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $174.49M for 2.82 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.