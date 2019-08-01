As Harley (HOG) Share Value Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted Holding by $3.61 Million; Modera Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $329,394 as Stock Value Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 5.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 103,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 269,827 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 166,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 3.37 million shares traded or 90.60% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $110.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Bad Will Harley-Davidson’s Q2 Report Be? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson Beats Low Q1 Expectations, But Analyst Says US Retail Environment Challenging – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.