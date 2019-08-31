As Harley Davidson (HOG) Valuation Declined, Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Position; Iowa State Bank Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 197,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 171,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 368,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.84M shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.16% or 1.55M shares. Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcf Advsrs holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.11M shares. Seabridge Investment Lc invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Lta, Texas-based fund reported 169,021 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 107,609 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 753 shares. California-based Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.19 million shares. New York-based Mrj Cap Inc has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glob Thematic Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 11,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Llc owns 0.98% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 82,306 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 197 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 13 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 20 shares. Centurylink reported 32,158 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 282,135 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 269,827 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 6,503 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 21,168 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 285,306 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 19,458 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 19,583 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 43,441 shares to 330,990 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 122,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).