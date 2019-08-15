As Harley Davidson (HOG) Stock Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted by $318,710 Its Holding; Hbk Investments LP Boosted Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.98 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 15,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The hedge fund held 100,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, up from 85,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.23M shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 9,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 45,566 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 36,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 1.55M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

