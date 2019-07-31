As Harley Davidson (HOG) Shares Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 720,989 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 197,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 368,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2.77M shares traded or 59.29% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 38,568 shares. Psagot Inv House invested in 0.02% or 4,140 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hartford Inv Comm stated it has 17,934 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 2,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,619 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 5,486 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.06% or 114,201 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 1,672 shares. Stephens Management Grp Lc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Financial Bank has 26,525 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 306,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Markel Corporation holds 0.16% or 74,000 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $111.36 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,327 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 644,299 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 6,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Mngmt invested in 11,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv owns 0.08% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 285,306 shares. 11,974 were accumulated by World Asset Mngmt. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 19,711 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 191 shares. Adirondack Tru Co stated it has 310 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 11,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 273,189 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

