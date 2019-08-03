As Harley Davidson (HOG) Share Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Upped Position; Scott & Selber Position In Sysco (SYY) Was Raised

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 512.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 33,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 39,451 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 6,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.81 million shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48 million shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,509 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 49,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,571 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 30,279 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.12% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 1.10 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 55,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 15,762 shares. State Street holds 0.02% or 7.44M shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Andra Ap has 72,500 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 13.07M shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 30,768 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,974 shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 19,711 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

