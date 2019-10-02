As Harley Davidson (HOG) Market Valuation Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Boosted by $22.28 Million Its Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $14.99 Million as Market Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 26521.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 636,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 638,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.07M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 576,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.04 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 2.49M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 87,289 shares to 98,289 shares, valued at $106.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meet Group Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q4 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Enters JPMorgan (JPM), Oracle (ORCL), Adds to (AAPL) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $110.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP invested in 10,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Peoples Fin Service holds 0% or 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.36M shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 100 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 470 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 6,340 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Captrust Financial reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,203 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 128,711 shares. Td Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 752 shares.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “BRP Outpaced the Powersports Industry in Q2 – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Harley-Davidson Shares Crashed 19.3% in December – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson News: 11 Things to Know About HOG Stock Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.