As Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Tegean Capital Management Maintains Stake in Capital One Finl (COF)

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by 58.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 279,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 478,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 26,608 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 491,795 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum And Towne invested 1.76% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Professional Advisory reported 3.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.18% or 18.59M shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Van Eck Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 988,268 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 75,914 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 796 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 214 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,931 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 0% or 3,932 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 126,306 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 9,564 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $161.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 879,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Co has 0.01% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 535 shares.