As Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (THG) Share Value Rose, Advisory Research Cut by $593,280 Its Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) as Market Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 239,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58 million, down from 264,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 207,425 shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (THG) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The hedge fund held 237,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.49M, down from 242,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Incorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 283,402 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Com owns 7,333 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) by 8,362 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Incorporated (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Incorporated.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.90 million for 16.36 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 93,420 shares to 175,593 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 144,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 24,326 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 18,521 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 99 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 361,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 7,405 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). International Gru accumulated 13,219 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,509 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 15,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 8,673 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 3,393 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De.

