As Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) Stock Value Rose, Agf Investments America Has Lifted Position by $897,232; Old West Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Seaspan (SSW) by $341,046

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 37,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 337,894 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 342,641 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 32,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 187,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 155,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 184,561 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,761 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,819 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 24,086 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Communications reported 66,506 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 37,025 shares. Moreover, Next Finance Group has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Art Limited Co holds 30,659 shares. Bb&T Limited Co accumulated 60,383 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,739 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 184,000 shares. Alps Inc reported 99,298 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 422,048 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.26M shares stake. Cim Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Jag Mngmt Ltd Com holds 23,213 shares. Bard Associates reported 21,619 shares stake.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 3,691 shares to 32,995 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,430 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).