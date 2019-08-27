As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Put) (HASI) Stock Price Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Position; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $936.00 Million; Stock Value Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Put) (HASI) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 6,866 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 1.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hannon Armstrong Announces $0.335 per Share Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hannon Armstrong wraps up $319M of deals in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hannon Armstrong declares $0.335 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

