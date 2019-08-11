As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position; Diamond Hill Capital Management Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Has Boosted by $6.91 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 144,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 970,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.91M, up from 826,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 73,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 237,452 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,756 shares to 18,113 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,373 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

