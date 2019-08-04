As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Shares Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Value Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $628,898

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.53 million shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 73,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 216,440 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability stated it has 4.55M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 10,021 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 96 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,027 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 263,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 617 are held by Assetmark. Blackrock Inc accumulated 20.57M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,116 shares. Thompson Inv holds 0.13% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.02% or 53,692 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 1.72M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 112,391 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 17,639 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $802,297 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by DOLUCA TUNC, worth $272,750 on Monday, February 4.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,178 shares to 141,779 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,272 shares to 6,192 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,259 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).