As Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kestrel Investment Management Upped Stake; Microstrategy (MSTR) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05M, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 45,060 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 99,800 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 50,200 shares to 851,655 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 17,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,763 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 6,961 are owned by Citigroup. Next Incorporated holds 0% or 16 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 259 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 111,801 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,446 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 44,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,882 shares. 26,190 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 90,889 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,538 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 33,967 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 415,595 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 15,400 shares. Ajo LP invested in 80,729 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.29 million shares or 0.57% less from 27.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 100 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Invesco has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.10M shares. 7 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Kestrel Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 210,775 shares. 10,604 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Northern has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Moreover, Zebra Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Janney Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Sun Life Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC).