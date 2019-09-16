As Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kestrel Investment Management Has Raised Position; Capital Management Associates Trimmed Rpm International (RPM) Stake by $353,800

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 94,601 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 37,712 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $76.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.29 million shares or 0.57% less from 27.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Int Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 22,785 shares. Northern holds 413,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 7 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 74 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 28,342 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0.04% or 179,016 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 100,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 136,159 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 193,392 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 49,626 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.05% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Boston Prns holds 1.02M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) or 22,634 shares.

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hanmi Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hanmi Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HAFC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.