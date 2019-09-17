As Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kestrel Investment Management Upped Holding; Shikiar Asset Management Holding in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 115,885 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 125,815 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 251,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 1.22M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $262,200 was made by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30. $2.20M worth of stock was bought by Reed Michael on Friday, August 30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,100 shares to 114,440 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 44,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Danone Sponsored Adr (DANOY).