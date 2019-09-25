As Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Increased Position; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $2.94 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 174,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.63 million, down from 192,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.9. About 1.19 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.23M market cap company. It closed at $18.89 lastly. It is down 14.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 07/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.94 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

