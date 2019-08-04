As Hanesbrands (HBI) Valuation Declined, Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Trimmed by $113.59 Million Its Position; As Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Stock Price Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Upped Position

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 10.58M shares traded or 67.23% up from the average. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD REPORTS FATALITY AT JOEL; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Operational Update For The Nine Months And Quarter Ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – PRODUCTION AT HARMONY’S SA OPERATIONS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31 EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRODUCTION OF COMPARATIVE QUARTER LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Net Present Value at Wafi-Golpu +33% to $2.6B

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 7.08M shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Andra Ap accumulated 331,700 shares. First Mercantile Communications stated it has 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thompson Inv Mngmt has 23,315 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 14,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 70,964 shares. Carroll Financial reported 5,706 shares stake. 18,469 were accumulated by Argent. City Hldgs Co invested in 241 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1,644 shares. 3,131 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation. 33,100 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Optimum holds 2,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Com invested in 14.93 million shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,016 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 780,493 shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $68.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 193,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,800 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.