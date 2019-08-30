As Hanesbrands (HBI) Valuation Declined, Financial Advantage Raised Holding; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Value Rose, Interocean Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $3.89 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 3.04 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 91.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 65,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 6,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 72,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 862,367 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.45M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 59,515 shares to 261,550 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 7,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.