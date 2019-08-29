As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Price Declined, Financial Advantage Raised by $1.73 Million Its Stake; First Long Island Investors Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) Upped by $514,745 as Share Value Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 124,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 122,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.65. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 772,988 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Champion® Athleticwear Hits the Jackpot With New Store in Las Vegas in the Center of the Strip – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Evans Gerald bought $147,350.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares to 427,558 shares, valued at $31.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).