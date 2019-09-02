As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Price Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Cit Group (CIT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Position by $4.05 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 75.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 627,616 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 963 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 37,836 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,275 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 51,562 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 276,453 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited holds 135,054 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 23,517 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.22% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.06% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 29,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 260,599 were reported by Cibc Markets. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.28M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $193.82 million for 6.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $119.65 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $43,139 were bought by McPhail Kenneth on Tuesday, August 13. 7,000 shares valued at $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Ltd reported 8,473 shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 855 are owned by Cornerstone. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Corporation invested in 291,593 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 4,510 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 323,651 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 641,882 shares. 28,500 were accumulated by Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 202,586 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 237,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

