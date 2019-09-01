As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Price Declined, American Financial Group Decreased Position; John G Ullman & Associates Position in Granite Construction (GVA) Raised by $4.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 456,778 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares to 8,006 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. Jigisha Desai bought $43,179 worth of stock or 1,556 shares. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 4,500 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 44,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 83,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 9,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 21,085 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company has 6,422 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Management invested in 10,250 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tygh Capital Mgmt reported 124,070 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 7,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 3,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Proshare Ltd accumulated 8,639 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of stock was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 423,634 are owned by Victory Capital Mgmt. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 299,029 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has 958,359 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap LP has 68,539 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Com Llc has 0.14% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ameritas Invest reported 6,857 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sasco Cap Ct invested in 3.44% or 2.05 million shares. 38,744 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Barclays Public invested in 0.01% or 581,953 shares. 500,560 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings.

