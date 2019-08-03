As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Declined, New South Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Euclidean Technologies Management Increases Position in Nordstrom (JWN)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.36 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 21,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.89 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36M, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 6.96 million shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $76.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company holds 87,072 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Assoc Ny invested in 12,500 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 111,666 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Communication Lc stated it has 1.03M shares. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 69,400 shares. Epoch Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 5.70 million shares. Nomura Asset Comm Limited accumulated 89,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bruni J V And Company Company holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 685,008 shares. Moreover, Cooke & Bieler LP has 1.42% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Whittier Trust Com holds 0% or 2,656 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt holds 593,205 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 268,743 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).