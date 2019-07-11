As Hanesbrands (HBI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Position; Ducommun Del (DCO) Market Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Cut Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 30,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,230 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 75,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 47,311 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 93.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 4,316 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 67,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 58,075 shares to 66,012 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $154.72M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 51.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.44M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.