As Hanesbrands (HBI) Share Value Declined, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Holding; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $702,100 as Market Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 259,996 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 30,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 89,404 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 59,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GLOG’s profit will be $7.22 million for 34.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,881 shares to 114,996 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,624 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).