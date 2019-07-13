As Hanesbrands (HBI) Share Value Declined, Jensen Investment Management Cut Holding; As Graco (GGG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $392,000

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 400,970 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 4.23 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $327.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.66 million for 9.10 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Champion’s Retro Resurgence Is Driving Hanesbrands – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HanesBrands selects new chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc invested 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Street Corp invested in 19.60 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.2% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1.12M shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 16,906 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Duncker Streett & Co invested in 0.08% or 19,375 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 83,026 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 48,172 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,565 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.20M shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Etf (BND) by 10,765 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graco Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Graco – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Graco (GGG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 20.8% to $0.16; Approves 18M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 52,780 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 370,555 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 7,309 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 6,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). First Merchants Corporation accumulated 48,741 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Mondrian Inv Prns Limited reported 0.05% stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated stated it has 56,327 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.12% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 11,656 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 37,927 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 28,586 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 123,041 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 44 shares.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26 million for 24.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. $109,076 worth of stock was sold by Wordell Angela F on Tuesday, February 5.