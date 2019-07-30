As Hanesbrands (HBI) Share Price Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Position by $514,607; Krensavage Asset Management Has Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $2.83 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,670 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, up from 178,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $175.83. About 422,629 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,043 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 109,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 2.14M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated owns 18,464 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technology Inc has 0.61% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,228 shares. Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 4,530 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.97% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 554,247 shares. Bankshares owns 225,002 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 871,272 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bluecrest owns 17,305 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Miller Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.33% or 677,846 shares. Cullinan Associate invested in 0.73% or 50,905 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1,092 shares. 13,723 are held by Alps Advsr. Indiana Trust Inv Management Company invested in 0.23% or 2,305 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co owns 2.40M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 21,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company accumulated 498,165 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% stake. Creative Planning reported 35,584 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 93 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 372,287 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1,644 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 10,423 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt accumulated 66,444 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,870 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

