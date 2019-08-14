As Hanesbrands (HBI) Share Price Declined, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed by $723,350 Its Position; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder New South Capital Management Trimmed Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 39,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 105,145 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 2.69 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Evans Gerald bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Whittier Trust Company, a California-based fund reported 2,656 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 384 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 15,833 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.62% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Arizona State Retirement System holds 69,400 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wilen Corp has invested 1.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 11,067 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 331,700 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 18,891 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,332 shares. City Hldg Co has 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).