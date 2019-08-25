As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Value Declined, Omers Administration Has Trimmed Position by $79.06 Million; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Lowered Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 4.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 5.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.58M shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 11,244 shares to 26,982 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $147,350.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 218,570 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $98.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

