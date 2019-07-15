As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Stake; Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Position

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,420 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 203,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 1.76 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 69,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 439,120 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.67 million for 9.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

