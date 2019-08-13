As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Raised Its Holding; West Coast Financial Has Boosted Its Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Stock Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 200,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 11.19M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.14 million, up from 10.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 5.66M shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 20,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 177,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 157,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally holds 0.26% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl reported 2,793 shares. Dnb Asset As has 109,042 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cap Glob Invsts owns 6.40M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 15.52 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd stated it has 495,865 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc accumulated 6.04 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 73.34M shares. Aqr Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 5.66 million shares. 35,712 are held by Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 97,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Lc has invested 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.85% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 197,261 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 22,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.2% or 109,453 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 242,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Street Corporation accumulated 19.60M shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,415 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 276,453 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 113,554 shares. 5,706 were accumulated by Carroll Associates Inc. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 260,823 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 544,970 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 40,118 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0% or 308 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.