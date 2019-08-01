As Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Market Valuation Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Friess Associates Has Boosted Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 100,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 23,315 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 123,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 2.16M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35,562 shares to 85,077 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,349 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp reported 8.26M shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 224,916 were reported by Washington. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,722 shares. 142,466 are owned by Beacon Financial Grp Inc. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 29,440 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 6,196 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested in 0.98% or 3.48 million shares. Page Arthur B reported 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 1.01% or 192,459 shares. Affinity Invest holds 2.54% or 229,140 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.37% or 786,591 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 262,805 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na owns 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,933 shares. Greatmark Prtn invested in 4.15% or 243,574 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares to 137,435 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,320 are owned by Royal London Asset Limited. Shellback Capital Lp owns 100,000 shares. Adage Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 442,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 22,520 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. 100 were accumulated by Peoples Financial. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 86,347 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 534,737 shares. 185,600 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Raymond James Na reported 18,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 1.20 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bessemer Gp reported 20,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,604 shares. Enterprise Svcs reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).