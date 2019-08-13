As Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Stock Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.90 Million; Palisade Asset Management Upped Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake by $693,000; Stock Price Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 233.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 23,569 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 133,321 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 643 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.

