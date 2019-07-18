As Halliburton (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Upped Its Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $9.40 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 79,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 127,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 50,347 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 46,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,692 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 52,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 2.12M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares to 17,415 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was bought by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

