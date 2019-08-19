As Halliburton (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Stake by $1.97 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Position by $1.10 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 93,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.55M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 6.34M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, down from 17,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $30.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.84. About 1.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.68 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.